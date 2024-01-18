ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102215 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142912 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139631 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177425 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284494 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148871 views

russians land infantry from armored vehicles near Avdiivka, but usually lose tanks - Stupun

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31288 views

Near Avdiivka, the russians have started using armored vehicles again, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully destroying them.

Near Avdiivka, the russians have started actively using armored vehicles again, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully destroying them. This was reported by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy again began to actively use armored vehicles to support and land infantry. Usually, these are tanks and several armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. Tanks are almost always destroyed, meaning they can rarely withdraw. And APCs and BMPs land infantry and try to escape

- Stupun said.

Details

According to him, a large number of combat engagements are currently taking place in the Avdiivka area. The enemy is also actively conducting air strikes. Their daily number has not fallen below 40 for almost a week, and yesterday 41 cases of using guided aerial bombs were recorded, said Stupun.

Recall 

The enemy lost 41 armored vehicles in the Tavria operational area in three days, including 17 tanks.

On January 16, British analysts said that despite Russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector, the encirclement of Avdiivka looks very unlikely in the near future. British experts emphasize that the limited territorial success achieved by the occupiers comes at a significant price.

Russians attacked Avdiivka from the air at night, fired 19 times in Donetsk region overnight18.01.24, 11:12 • 24267 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising