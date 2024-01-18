russians land infantry from armored vehicles near Avdiivka, but usually lose tanks - Stupun

Near Avdiivka, the russians have started actively using armored vehicles again, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully destroying them. This was reported by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy again began to actively use armored vehicles to support and land infantry. Usually, these are tanks and several armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. Tanks are almost always destroyed, meaning they can rarely withdraw. And APCs and BMPs land infantry and try to escape - Stupun said.

Details

According to him, a large number of combat engagements are currently taking place in the Avdiivka area. The enemy is also actively conducting air strikes. Their daily number has not fallen below 40 for almost a week, and yesterday 41 cases of using guided aerial bombs were recorded, said Stupun.

Recall

The enemy lost 41 armored vehicles in the Tavria operational area in three days, including 17 tanks.

On January 16, British analysts said that despite Russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector, the encirclement of Avdiivka looks very unlikely in the near future. British experts emphasize that the limited territorial success achieved by the occupiers comes at a significant price.

Russians attacked Avdiivka from the air at night, fired 19 times in Donetsk region overnight