Russians attacked Avdiivka from the air at night, fired 19 times in Donetsk region overnight

Russian military opened fire 19 times on the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day, on the night of January 18 they attacked Avdiivka from the air. There was no information about civilian casualties, but there are damages, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reports.

In Pokrovsk district, Avdiivka reportedly suffered several enemy air strikes at night, damaging at least 3 houses. Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka were shelled in Marinka community, Novoselivka Persha in Ocheretynska community. Russians shelled Kurakhivka community from Uragan.

In the Kramatorsk district of the Lyman community, two houses in Kolodyazhi were destroyed as a result of hostile attacks, three houses in Ivanivka were damaged, and Torske and Zarichne were shelled. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community came under fire.

Also, in Bakhmut district, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske in Zvanivska community are reportedly affected, and Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka in Soledarska community. In Siversk, a house and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 13 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. Another house was damaged in Toretsk.

There was no information on civilian casualties over the day - said the head of the DMA.

He also said that 60 people, including 9 children, were evacuated from the front line over the day.

