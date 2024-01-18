Russians hit an apartment building in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region: one dead and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, hitting a residential building, killing one person and injuring two.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, today, hitting an apartment building. One person was killed and two wounded, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked the city of Kupyansk. A 57-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. A 57-year-old and a 61-year-old man were wounded
According to him, the occupants hit an apartment building.
The services are currently inspecting the sites of the attacks.
