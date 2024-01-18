Russians hit an apartment building in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region: one dead and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, today, hitting an apartment building. One person was killed and two wounded, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked the city of Kupyansk. A 57-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. A 57-year-old and a 61-year-old man were wounded - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, the occupants hit an apartment building.

The services are currently inspecting the sites of the attacks.

Russian attack on Chuhuiv: the number of victims has increased