What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russian attack on Chuhuiv: the number of victims has increased

Russian attack on Chuhuiv: the number of victims has increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25696 views

Russian troops attack 19 settlements in Kharkiv region of Ukraine, including Chuhuiv

Russian troops struck 19 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day, the number of casualties increased as a result of the evening shelling of Chuhuiv, and a person was killed in Malyi Burluk, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Okip, Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Chuhuiv district; Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Kupiansk district. Fedorivka, Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district; Tabaivka, Pishchane of Kupyansk district were subjected to enemy air strikes;

"Yesterday around 22:30 occupants struck twice at Chuhuiv. The type of weapons is being established. An enemy munition hit the building of an educational institution. A 62-year-old woman who worked as a boiler room operator was killed in the shelling. A 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were injured. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 82-year-old victim was treated on the spot

- Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv region: Russian Federation strikes twice in Chuhuiv, a woman is killed17.01.24, 23:30 • 107754 views

He also said that around 15:00 the enemy attacked the village of Malyi Burluk in Kupyansk district. "A 62-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. A 10-year-old boy sustained traumatic amputation of his lower limb, the child was taken to hospital, his condition is serious. A 13-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds, she was also taken to hospital," said Syniehubov.

Occupants strike a village in Kharkiv region with a guided missile: children suffer17.01.24, 15:52 • 23068 views

An administrative building, 6 residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, he added.

At about 13:45, according to the head of the RMA, the enemy shelled the city of Kupyansk. A gas pipeline was damaged. There were no casualties.

Occupants shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv region: there are damages17.01.24, 16:33 • 23220 views

At 15:00, the occupants fired with anti-aircraft guns near the village of Fedorivka, Kupyansk district.

Around 13:00, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district with artillery. There were no casualties, said Synehubov.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Sinkivka in Kupyansk district," noted the head of the RMA.

Kharkiv region announces mandatory evacuation of two communities in Kupiansk district16.01.24, 11:10 • 28030 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising