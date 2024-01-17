Kharkiv region: Russian Federation strikes twice in Chuhuiv, a woman is killed

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv region and struck twice in Chuhuiv. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a woman was killed, UNN reports.

"Occupants struck twice in Chuhuiv. Preliminary, there is damage to an educational institution... Specialized services continue to inspect the hit sites," said Syniehubov.

Later, the head of the JMA added that a civilian woman, who was a boiler room operator, was killed in an enemy strike on Chuhuiv.

"The medics provided assistance to another victim on the spot," he summarized.

