Occupants strike a village in Kharkiv region with a guided missile: children suffer

Today, the Russian military attacked the village of Malyi Burluk in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region with a multiple rocket launcher. Two children were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have intensified shelling of the border settlements. North, northeast direction, Kharkiv district, a few minutes ago the enemy attacked the village of Malyi Burluk... absolutely civilian infrastructure - Sinegubov said.

According to him, two children were injured as a result of the strike. A 10-year-old boy suffered a traumatic amputation of his lower limb. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Sinegubov noted that the bathers hit the administrative building.

Addendum

The head of the JMA also said that 17 people were injured in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv yesterday, 13 of them are in hospitals. 3 women are in serious condition in the neurosurgery department.

Other patients are in moderate and light condition. All victims are provided with comprehensive medical care.

