Occupants shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv region: there are damages

Today, Russian occupants shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, once again. The enemy attacks damaged residential buildings, gas and water pipes. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Reportedly, on January 17, around 13:00 and 13:30, the occupants shelled Kupyansk once again. The enemy attacked the city with artillery.

The shelling damaged private houses, gas and water pipes.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier UNN reportedthat the Russian military today attacked the village of Malyi Burluk in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region with a KAB. Two children were wounded in the attack, including a 10-year-old boy.