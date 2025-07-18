$41.870.05
Russians killed a cyclist with a drone in Kherson region, attacked a market and a fire department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2446 views

In Kherson Oblast, Russian military killed a 35-year-old man with a drone strike while he was riding a bicycle. Also, during the night, a fire department in Vysoky and the Central Market in Kherson were attacked.

In the Kherson region, Russian military forces killed a man with a drone strike in the morning while he was riding a bicycle, and at night attacked a fire department unit in the region and a market in Kherson, local authorities and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 18, around 06:00, Russian army soldiers dropped explosives from a drone onto one of the streets of Velyke village.

"A 35-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He was riding a bicycle and was in the zone of impact of the projectile," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to data from the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Russian occupiers shelled Vysokoe with MLRS at night. Due to the "arrivals," a private residential building and the premises of a local fire department unit were damaged. Also, as a result of the strikes, more than 10 vehicles, including municipal equipment and a fire truck, were damaged or destroyed. There were no casualties.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported that "at night, Russian terrorists once again struck the Central Market." Residential areas of the Korabelny district were under enemy fire.

Addition

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 1 person died due to Russian aggression yesterday. As reported by the National Police in the region, nine more people were injured, including two medical workers and a police officer.

As indicated by the police, in the Kherson district, Russians previously struck a checkpoint with an FPV drone. A 46-year-old police officer was injured, sustaining shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg.

Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in Kherson region: two medics injured17.07.25, 15:39 • 4288 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
