Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in Kherson region: two medics injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, Russian military attacked an ambulance crew with a drone that was on its way to a call in Zymivnyk. Two medics, a 49-year-old paramedic and a 65-year-old paramedic, sustained concussions and traumatic brain injuries; their condition is moderately severe.
According to him, the brigade came under enemy fire around 13:50, when they were on their way to a call in Zymivnyk. The vehicle was damaged due to the attack.
According to his data, the medics suffered concussions, explosive and closed head injuries.
"Currently, the victims are in the hospital. Their condition is of moderate severity," Prokudin said.
Addition
According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, three people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling last day - in the evening in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson due to drone attacks. It was also stated that on July 15, on the highway near Beryslav, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car - as a result of the explosion, an 83-year-old man died.