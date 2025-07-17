Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in Kherson region: two medics injured

In the Kherson region, Russian military attacked an ambulance with a drone, two medics were injured, said on Thursday the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian military attacked another ambulance in the Kherson region with a drone. Two medics were injured - a 49-year-old paramedic and a 65-year-old paramedic - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the brigade came under enemy fire around 13:50, when they were on their way to a call in Zymivnyk. The vehicle was damaged due to the attack.

According to his data, the medics suffered concussions, explosive and closed head injuries.

"Currently, the victims are in the hospital. Their condition is of moderate severity," Prokudin said.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, three people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling last day - in the evening in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson due to drone attacks. It was also stated that on July 15, on the highway near Beryslav, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car - as a result of the explosion, an 83-year-old man died.