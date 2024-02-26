Russians kill two people in Kherson region, wound another resident

As a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, 2 people were killed and 1 was injured over the past day. As a result of shelling in the settlements of Bilozerka and Antonivka, Kherson district, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy fired at Tyahynka, Tomina Balka, Bilozerka, Odradokamyanka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Poniativka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lviv, Sadove, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Ivanivka and the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 13 private houses were damaged.

Explosions in Kherson, city under enemy fire