Explosions in Kherson, city under enemy fire
Explosions are heard in Kherson - Russian troops are shelling the city from the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.
Details
The enemy is shelling the coastal areas of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank!
