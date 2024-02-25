$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32489 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 121316 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75886 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 287705 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232728 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372222 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Explosions in Kherson, city under enemy fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30593 views

Explosions are heard in Kherson - Russian troops are shelling the city from the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

Explosions in Kherson, city under enemy fire

Explosions are heard in Kherson, Russians are shelling the city from the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details  

The enemy is shelling the coastal areas of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank!

the statement said.

Kherson under fire from the occupiers: several explosions occurred in the city25.02.24, 20:15 • 28684 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

