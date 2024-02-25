Kherson under fire from the occupiers: several explosions occurred in the city

The Russian army is shelling Kherson. According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, several explosions were heard in the city, UNN reports.

"Kherson is under fire! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions were heard in the coastal areas of the city. Be careful! Stay away from windows! Stay in safe places!" said Mrochko.

