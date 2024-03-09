Russians hit an enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20801 views

01:12 PM • 70875 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50469 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228766 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180539 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224001 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249941 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155777 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371786 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22863 views

01:12 PM • 70987 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228902 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184378 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202584 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13874 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22558 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22965 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45713 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53320 views
Russians hit an enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31247 views

Russians hit an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire, shelled Marhanets and a village in Nikopol district with heavy artillery, and Ukrainian defenders shot down five drones over Kryvyi Rih.

Russians hit an enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region

An industrial enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district was hit by Russians.  A fire broke out there. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details  [1

The occupiers also targeted Nikopol district. They shelled Marhanets and one of the villages of the community. They fired more than 10 shells from heavy artillery.

No one was killed or injured.

Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 drones over Kryvyi Rih last night.

Russians shell two communities in Mykolaiv region09.03.24, 07:18 • 31575 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
