Russians hit an enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region

An industrial enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district was hit by Russians. A fire broke out there. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

The occupiers also targeted Nikopol district. They shelled Marhanets and one of the villages of the community. They fired more than 10 shells from heavy artillery.

No one was killed or injured.

Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 drones over Kryvyi Rih last night.

