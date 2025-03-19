Russians hit a hospital in Sumy region for the second time in a night: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 19, a Russian drone fell on the roof of the Krasnopillia hospital in the Sumy region. People are being evacuated, rescue services are working at the scene.
On the night of March 19, the second hospital has already been damaged in the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that at about one o'clock in the morning, a Russian drone fell on the roof of the Krasnopil hospital.
Preliminary, no people were injured. Emergency rescue services are working at the crash site. Evacuation measures are being taken for patients and hospital staff
The RMA reminded that earlier a Russian drone hit the roof of the regional clinical hospital, damaging the building. There were no casualties.
Reminder
In the Sumy region, the enemy hit an FPV drone on a VAZ car. This happened on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. As a result of the attack, a woman died.
Russian troops have not established themselves in the Sumy region - OVA11.03.25, 13:56 • 18883 views