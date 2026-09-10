The Russians held another propaganda event in the occupied territories of Ukraine—a dictation titled "Russia—the Home of Nations." The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CCD, the Russians present this campaign as the "preservation of linguistic diversity," while the text of the dictation was specially translated from the Avar language.

However, it is telling that Ukrainian, which is the native language of many residents of the occupied territories, was somehow left out of this spectacle of "multiculturalism." The Russians are deliberately pushing the Ukrainian language out of all spheres of life, destroying books and banning its teaching in educational institutions —the statement says.

The Center for Countering Disinformation added that the Kremlin is trying to present Russia as a state that carefully preserves the cultures and languages of its peoples, but this is merely a cheap propaganda screen.

Let us recall

Russia is turning education in the occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for the militarization of children.