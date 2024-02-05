Russians have recently begun to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine - Ihnat

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians have recently begun to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine - Ihnat

Kyiv

Russians have started to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine, but some missiles do not reach their targets due to technical problems in their production.

The enemy has begun to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine, but not all missiles reach their targets. Colonel Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, the enemy often strikes with ballistic missiles. This night was no exception. Two types of ballistic missiles were launched last night. These are three Iskander-M missiles and three S-300 missiles

- Ignat said.

He noted that the enemy struck with Iskanders from the Rostov region and with S-300 missiles from the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

"Well, the good news is that ballistic missiles do not always reach their targets. This applies to Daggers, Iskanders, and S-300. But we need to understand that if it does not hit the target that the enemy has marked, it can hit somewhere else, so the threat does not diminish, we need to respond to any threats that are reported," Ihnat adds.

Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously explained why Russian missiles do not reach their targets.

According to him, this is primarily due to technical aspects, shortcomings in production, problems with the supply of electronic components or poor quality materials.

Recent studies of Russian missile and attack drone parts and wreckage indicate that there is no standard set of components in the same type of weapon.

In fact, this means that they are not able to manufacture weapons on an assembly line, and each individual unit is assembled from available materials. A single component from the control system, such as a single chip that is responsible for a certain function, is replaced by an assembly of several elements assembled almost by hand. It should provide the same function, but in practice it is of lower quality. In each individual object that comes for examination, this arrangement is different, selected from what they have available. Accordingly, these assemblies are of lower quality, the weapon loses its effectiveness, but does not cease to be dangerous

- Ruvin noted.

Recall

Earlier, Ihnat said that although statements by other countries give the impression that Ukraine has many air defense systems, it needs much more, especially ballistic missile defense systems such as additional Patriot systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising