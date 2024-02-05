Russians have recently begun to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine - Ihnat

The enemy has begun to use ballistic missiles more often to strike Ukraine, but not all missiles reach their targets. Colonel Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, the enemy often strikes with ballistic missiles. This night was no exception. Two types of ballistic missiles were launched last night. These are three Iskander-M missiles and three S-300 missiles - Ignat said.

He noted that the enemy struck with Iskanders from the Rostov region and with S-300 missiles from the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

"Well, the good news is that ballistic missiles do not always reach their targets. This applies to Daggers, Iskanders, and S-300. But we need to understand that if it does not hit the target that the enemy has marked, it can hit somewhere else, so the threat does not diminish, we need to respond to any threats that are reported," Ihnat adds.

Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously explained why Russian missiles do not reach their targets.

According to him, this is primarily due to technical aspects, shortcomings in production, problems with the supply of electronic components or poor quality materials.

Recent studies of Russian missile and attack drone parts and wreckage indicate that there is no standard set of components in the same type of weapon.

In fact, this means that they are not able to manufacture weapons on an assembly line, and each individual unit is assembled from available materials. A single component from the control system, such as a single chip that is responsible for a certain function, is replaced by an assembly of several elements assembled almost by hand. It should provide the same function, but in practice it is of lower quality. In each individual object that comes for examination, this arrangement is different, selected from what they have available. Accordingly, these assemblies are of lower quality, the weapon loses its effectiveness, but does not cease to be dangerous - Ruvin noted.

Recall

Earlier, Ihnat said that although statements by other countries give the impression that Ukraine has many air defense systems, it needs much more, especially ballistic missile defense systems such as additional Patriot systems.