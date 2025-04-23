Russians have been shelling and destroying an energy facility in Kherson Oblast for more than a day, power outages are possible - RMA

In the Kherson region, Russian troops have been massively shelling one of the key enterprises of the energy infrastructure for more than a day and destroyed an energy facility, energy workers are trying to stabilize the situation in Kherson, power outages are possible, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians have once again cynically violated the agreements and have been massively hitting one of the key enterprises of our energy infrastructure for more than a day," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, "the occupiers mercilessly hit the object that provides the city with light with artillery and drones." "Attacks from UAVs continue to this day," the head of the RMA said.

"Our soldiers fought all night to repel enemy attacks. However, in the morning, the Russians achieved their goal by destroying the energy facility. Energy workers are doing everything possible and impossible to stabilize the energy situation in the city," Prokudin said.

He called on everyone to use electricity as sparingly as possible.

"Forced shutdowns are possible in the near future," Prokudin stressed.

Addendum

According to Prokudin, 37 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy fire and air strikes in the region last day. Russian troops fired at critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an ambulance and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 12 people were injured in the past day, including 1 child.