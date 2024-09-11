Russians fired 62 times at Sumy region's border areas per day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118975 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153531 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187007 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69992 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39119 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50063 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78499 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198305 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187011 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201925 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11777 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149855 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144108 views
Russians fired 62 times at Sumy region's border areas per day

Russians fired 62 times at Sumy region's border areas per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21817 views

Russian forces shelled 12 communities in Sumy region using various types of weapons. 166 explosions were recorded, and a bread truck driver and a civilian were wounded in Krasnopilska community.

During the day, Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 166 explosions were recorded. The communities of Myropilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Berezivska, Lebedynska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska, Druzhbivska came under fire, UNN reports

Details

  • Khotyn community: a KAB aerial bomb struck (1 explosion).
  • Myropilska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion), a bread truck driver was wounded.
  • Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions), UAV strikes (2 explosions) and a CAB bomb (4 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (5 explosions), strikes by UAVs (6 explosions) and FPV drones (11 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: mortar (19 explosions), artillery (20 explosions), MLRS (12 explosions), UAV drops (10 explosions), FPV drone strikes (6 explosions). A civilian was wounded.
  • Druzhbivka community: artillery shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone attack (1 explosion).
  • Velykopysarivska community: mortar (8 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions), UAV strikes (2 explosions).
  • Berezivska community: a KAB bomb attack (1 explosion).
  • Znob-Novhorod community: artillery shelling (18 explosions).
  • Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone strike (3 explosions).
  • Yunikivska community: a KAB bomb attack (1 explosion).
  • Lebedynska community: rocket launch (1 explosion in the air).

The enemy continues shelling, causing destruction and injuries among the civilian population.

Explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert11.09.24, 18:20 • 14535 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

