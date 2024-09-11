Russians fired 62 times at Sumy region's border areas per day

During the day, Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 166 explosions were recorded. The communities of Myropilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Berezivska, Lebedynska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska, Druzhbivska came under fire, UNN reports .

Details

Khotyn community: a KAB aerial bomb struck (1 explosion).

Myropilska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion), a bread truck driver was wounded.

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions), UAV strikes (2 explosions) and a CAB bomb (4 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (5 explosions), strikes by UAVs (6 explosions) and FPV drones (11 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar (19 explosions), artillery (20 explosions), MLRS (12 explosions), UAV drops (10 explosions), FPV drone strikes (6 explosions). A civilian was wounded.

Druzhbivka community: artillery shelling (15 explosions), FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: mortar (8 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions), UAV strikes (2 explosions).

Berezivska community: a KAB bomb attack (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community: artillery shelling (18 explosions).

Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone strike (3 explosions).

Yunikivska community: a KAB bomb attack (1 explosion).

Lebedynska community: rocket launch (1 explosion in the air).

The enemy continues shelling, causing destruction and injuries among the civilian population.

