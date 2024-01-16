Russians failed initial plan of action in Avdiivka - Tymochko

The Russians have failed their initial plan of action in the Avdiivka area, and now they are acting on the situation. This was stated by Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Army Reserves Council, on the Frontline program, UNN reports .

Details

Avdiivka has long since moved from being a military expedient for the Russian army, taking into account losses, to the political plane, as Putin once placed great emphasis on this settlement Tymochko added.

Tymochko noted that Avdiivka is not occupied, and there are no prospects of occupying it in the near future. But the assaults and attacks continue unabated.

As for the entire arc around Avdiivka, there are continuous assaults and attacks along the entire line, and it is hard to say what is important and the main direction for the Russians, and what is a distraction. I think the Russians are trying to go along the entire line, taking into account the possibility that they might succeed somewhere Tymochko said.

He noted that the plan that was initially implemented by the Russians was not implemented, and now the Russians are reacting to the situation.

Ukrainian Armed Forces show footage of destruction of occupants' group near Avdiivka