Russians dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk: 6 wounded, one person in serious condition

On the morning of October 9, Russian occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to UNN.

As a result of the attack, at least 6 people were injured. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition.

Buildings, including residential buildings, also suffered damage. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Once again, I urge all civilians: evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! Staying in Donetsk region is dangerous - Filashkin wrote.

He also published contact phone numbers:

0-800-500-121, +380730500121 (Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal);

For seriously ill and disabled people: 0800332614.

