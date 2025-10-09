Russians dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk: 6 wounded, one person in serious condition
On the morning of October 9, Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk with two aerial bombs, as a result of which 6 people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Damage to residential buildings was also recorded.
On the morning of October 9, Russian occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the attack, at least 6 people were injured. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition.
Buildings, including residential buildings, also suffered damage. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Once again, I urge all civilians: evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! Staying in Donetsk region is dangerous
He also published contact phone numbers:
- 0-800-500-121, +380730500121 (Viber, WhatsApp,
Telegram, Signal);
- For seriously ill and disabled people: 0800332614.
Recall
Russians attacked a factory in Donetsk region that enriches coal for thermal power plants.