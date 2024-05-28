Russians continue to attack near Staromayorske - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27401 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95865 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142778 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147586 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242675 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164144 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50757 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70129 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109100 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42119 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75662 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242675 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221459 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220894 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27292 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112229 views
Russians continue to attack near Staromayorske - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18024 views

Russian occupants continue shelling near Staromayorske: three attacks were repelled, Ukrainian troops control the situation.

Russian occupants continue to attack in the area of Staromayorske. Three attacks by enemy units of the Defense Forces have been repelled, and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:30 on May 28.

"In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy continues to attack near Staromayorsk. Three occupants' attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

- The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in the Kurakhove sector. The aggressor dropped four UAVs on Yelizavetivka and three on Yevhenivka. Four combat engagements took place in this sector since the beginning of the day. One is still ongoing near Vodiane.

- In the Prydniprovsky sector, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, seven enemy attempts to push our units back in the Krynky area have already failed. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The situation in other areas is reported to have not changed significantly.

Addendum

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are strengthening their defense and actively countering the invaders.

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
dniproDnipro
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kharkivKharkiv

