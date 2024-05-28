Russians continue to attack near Staromayorske - General Staff

Russian occupants continue to attack in the area of Staromayorske. Three attacks by enemy units of the Defense Forces have been repelled, and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:30 on May 28.

"In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy continues to attack near Staromayorsk. Three occupants' attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

- The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in the Kurakhove sector. The aggressor dropped four UAVs on Yelizavetivka and three on Yevhenivka. Four combat engagements took place in this sector since the beginning of the day. One is still ongoing near Vodiane.

- In the Prydniprovsky sector, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, seven enemy attempts to push our units back in the Krynky area have already failed. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The situation in other areas is reported to have not changed significantly.

Addendum

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are strengthening their defense and actively countering the invaders.