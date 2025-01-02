The enemy continues offensive actions to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk - military

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131749 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136846 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168037 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104640 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135986 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135314 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66460 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104219 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106409 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168037 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135316 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144479 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136012 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153075 views
Actual
The enemy continues offensive actions to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk - military

The enemy continues offensive actions to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk - military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25197 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine control the enemy's logistics routes, forcing them to operate in small infantry groups due to the destruction of the city.

The Russian offensive actions continue to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk and its surroundings. The enemy failed to achieve tactical success in the city itself. This was reported by an officer of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Koshovy Otaman Kostya Hordiienko (57 OMPBR) under the call sign "Historian" during a telethon, reports UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine maintain fire control over the enemy's logistics routes.

"In our area of responsibility, the Russian offensive actions continue with the aim of achieving tactical success in the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings. In Vovchansk itself, despite the complete destruction of the city along the Vovcha River, the enemy failed to achieve tactical success, so our defense line has not changed," said "Historian".

Assault, 120 mortar, capture of occupants: DIU shows how Vovchansk aggregate plant was liberated01.01.25, 20:27 • 31921 view

He noted that due to the significant destruction of the city, the enemy cannot use armored vehicles, as they immediately come under fire.

"Today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine maintain fire control over the enemy's logistics routes. Also, since most of Vovchansk is completely destroyed, the use of armored vehicles by the enemy is simply a deadly idea for them, as it immediately falls into the field of view of our intelligence... Therefore, the occupiers can move to the line of contact only in small infantry groups, and often such their assaults simply do not succeed. The enemy cannot even just rotate on their positions, this chosen tactic allows us to exhaust the Russians and breaks their plans even at the tactical level," said "Historian".

In addition, he noted that the most intense battles are taking place in the city of Vovchansk across the Vovcha River.

Supplement

The communications officer of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Andrii Rubtsov, reported that the Ukrainian military is observing attempts by the enemy to cross the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region on inflatable boats.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the work to strengthen the defense of Izium and Balakliya, namely the construction of fortifications, circular defense of cities, is going according to plan.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising