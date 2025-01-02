The enemy continues offensive actions to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk - military

The Russian offensive actions continue to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk and its surroundings. The enemy failed to achieve tactical success in the city itself. This was reported by an officer of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Koshovy Otaman Kostya Hordiienko (57 OMPBR) under the call sign "Historian" during a telethon, reports UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine maintain fire control over the enemy's logistics routes.

"In our area of responsibility, the Russian offensive actions continue with the aim of achieving tactical success in the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings. In Vovchansk itself, despite the complete destruction of the city along the Vovcha River, the enemy failed to achieve tactical success, so our defense line has not changed," said "Historian".

He noted that due to the significant destruction of the city, the enemy cannot use armored vehicles, as they immediately come under fire.

"Today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine maintain fire control over the enemy's logistics routes. Also, since most of Vovchansk is completely destroyed, the use of armored vehicles by the enemy is simply a deadly idea for them, as it immediately falls into the field of view of our intelligence... Therefore, the occupiers can move to the line of contact only in small infantry groups, and often such their assaults simply do not succeed. The enemy cannot even just rotate on their positions, this chosen tactic allows us to exhaust the Russians and breaks their plans even at the tactical level," said "Historian".

In addition, he noted that the most intense battles are taking place in the city of Vovchansk across the Vovcha River.

Supplement

The communications officer of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Andrii Rubtsov, reported that the Ukrainian military is observing attempts by the enemy to cross the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region on inflatable boats.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the work to strengthen the defense of Izium and Balakliya, namely the construction of fortifications, circular defense of cities, is going according to plan.