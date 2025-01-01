Assault, 120 mortar, capture of occupants: DIU shows how Vovchansk aggregate plant was liberated

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the heroic operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, one of the most difficult missions of 2024, reports UNN.

"On the anniversary of the birth of the leader of the Ukrainian idea (Stepan Bandera - ed.), we honor his name and show exclusive footage of the armed struggle for freedom that Stepan Andriyovych inspired.

The storming and clearing of 40 buildings of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is one of the most difficult front-line missions of 2024, carried out by soldiers of the "Timur Special Forces" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," the DIU wrote.

The video features exclusive footage of the combat work of the Timur soldiers from the Stugna unit: conducting assault operations; providing fire support with a 120-mm mortar; capturing Russian occupiers; and the work of combat medics.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. In particular, the resources of Lukoil and Evotor were attacked.