Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129578 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137040 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113983 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Assault, 120 mortar, capture of occupants: DIU shows how Vovchansk aggregate plant was liberated

Assault, 120 mortar, capture of occupants: DIU shows how Vovchansk aggregate plant was liberated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31921 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate released a video of the storming and clearing of 40 buildings of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. The operation was carried out by the “Timur Special Forces” with the use of mortars and the capture of prisoners.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the heroic operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, one of the most difficult missions of 2024, reports UNN

"On the anniversary of the birth of the leader of the Ukrainian idea (Stepan Bandera - ed.), we honor his name and show exclusive footage of the armed struggle for freedom that Stepan Andriyovych inspired.

The storming and clearing of 40 buildings of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is one of the most difficult front-line missions of 2024, carried out by  soldiers of the "Timur Special Forces" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," the DIU wrote.

The video features exclusive footage of the combat work of the Timur soldiers from the Stugna unit: conducting assault operations; providing fire support with a 120-mm mortar; capturing Russian occupiers; and the work of combat medics.

Recall 

Cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. In particular, the resources of Lukoil and Evotor were attacked.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

