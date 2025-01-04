Snow and ice are expected in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast for January 4

Today, January 4, the cold snap will intensify in Ukraine. Snow and ice are expected, and the temperature will drop to 3°, and in the Carpathians - to 12°. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine. Light snow, ice on the roads of the country, except in the south and southeast.

The wind is mostly westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in the western, afternoon and northern and central regions.

Daytime temperatures will range from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in the southern part and Luhansk region, 0-5° above zero, and up to 8° above zero in Crimea. In the Carpathians, snow; temperature during the day 7-12° below zero.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv and the region it will be cloudy with clearings, light snow, and ice on the roads. West wind of 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-18 m/s during the day.

Daytime temperatures will be from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in Kyiv, it will be around 0° during the day. On January 4, there will be ice on the roads; wind gusts of 15-18 m/s during the day.

And the level of danger, yellow, weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utilities and traffic.