The number of shelters in Ukraine has tripled since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80040 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156826 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132378 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139646 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111785 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168614 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104656 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136191 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70485 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104853 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107055 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136192 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144727 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136245 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153281 views
The number of shelters in Ukraine has tripled since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53123 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of protective structures in Ukraine has increased from 20 to 62 thousand. The requirements for the design of shelters have changed, including an increase in the minimum height to 2.5 meters.

There are more than 62,000 protective structures in Ukraine, while there were about 20,000 before the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department for Organization of Civil Protection Measures of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, this was due to changes in both laws and bylaws.

According to him, the changes also apply to the structural elements of protective structures. In particular, when it comes to anti-radiation shelters or shelters, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, together with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Defense, have determined an indicator of, for example, excessive shock wave pressure of 100 kilopascals.

This is quite a lot of pressure, but it is due to the use of modern weapons that Russia constantly uses against Ukrainian citizens,

- the official said.

In addition, the changes affected such elements as the height of the protective structure. Since the height standard of 1.9 meters was adopted in Soviet times, it must now be at least 2.5 meters.

According to Vitovetskyi, rescuers, together with police officers, are constantly checking the condition of shelters and shelters.

The most common violations are the lack of seating, drinking water, and a second or emergency exit from the shelter. After such observations, the owners and operators of the shelters eliminate the deficiencies.

Recall

In 2024, the Kyiv metro provided shelter to more than 450,000 people during nighttime air raids. Many more passengers used metro stations as shelters during the day.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising