Russians carry out an air strike in Sumy region: two dead, more people may be under the rubble

In the Sumy region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, three guided aerial bombs destroyed a two-story residential building in the Miropilska community, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, the Sumy RMA reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

Yesterday, February 6, late in the evening, an enemy aircraft launched 3 guided aerial bombs at the Myropilska community. As a result of the Russian attack, a two-story apartment building was destroyed. Two people are reportedly killed. The bodies were found during the rubble removal - RMA said.

Search and rescue operations, as indicated, continue.

"It is possible that there may still be people under the rubble," the RMA noted.

81 drones out of 112 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine: which regions suffered from the enemy attack