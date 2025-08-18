Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: critical infrastructure is the target

Russian troops launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia in the morning, attempting to hit the city's critical infrastructure; there are preliminary reports of casualties, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Russians launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia. They are deliberately trying to hit the city's critical infrastructure. Information regarding casualties and destruction will follow later. The information is being established. The air raid alert in the region continues. Stay in safe places. - Fedorov wrote.

Preliminarily, there are casualties. Reports continue to come in to medics. - noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Prior to this, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported a threat of ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where an air raid alert has been declared, and explosions and repeated explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, one child was killed and two more children and four adults were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district yesterday. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 502 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 20 reports of damage to residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were received.