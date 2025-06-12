Russians attacked Mykolaiv community in Sumy region with a drone: there are wounded

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv community with a drone in the morning. Civilians were wounded, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Hryhorov, two women, 88 and 57 years old, were injured. Both suffered shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized for treatment, their condition is of moderate severity.

The enemy is attacking civilians again. Women, elderly people, and civilians are under fire from the Russians. This is another crime against humanity that has no justification. Wishing the victims a speedy recovery - the head of the RMA says,

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the day, from the morning of June 10 to the morning of June 11, Russian troops carried out more than 70 shellings of 32 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region, with no casualties or injuries. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used VOG drops from UAVs and guided aerial bombs: more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs; almost 10 CAB strikes. The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the Velykopysarivska community, a civil infrastructure object was damaged; in the Lebedynska community, a non-residential building and 4 units of agricultural machinery were damaged.