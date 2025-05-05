Russians attacked Konotop with missiles and drones: infrastructure object destroyed

On the night of Monday, May 5, the Russian army launched a combined missile and drone strike on Konotop, Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure object was destroyed. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the mayor of Konotop Artem Semenikhin, reports UNN.

The attack was combined with the use of more than a dozen Shaheds and two ballistic missiles. The Russians deliberately attacked with intervals in order to cause more damage, in order to kill rescuers and medics. Cynical monsters - wrote the official.

According to him, as a result of the enemy strike, an infrastructure object of our city was destroyed.

Artem Semenikhin also reported that, according to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries.

The enemy does not stop attacking Kupyansk: an 89-year-old woman was wounded, a 52-year-old man is in stress