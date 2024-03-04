Russians attacked Kherson again today, damaging an educational institution - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Today, Russian shelling damaged an educational institution in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson today, damaging an educational institution, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Monday, UNN reports.
Another educational institution in Kherson was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Today, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city. This elementary school was also on the line of fire
Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: there is a victim04.03.24, 09:47 • 24011 views