Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: there is a victim

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11457 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30941 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185082 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171196 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170213 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217365 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248388 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 31881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185082 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171196 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161899 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3952 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17704 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22905 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30962 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24011 views

A 55-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped by a Russian drone while walking down the street in Beryslav, Kherson region.

Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: there is a victim

On the morning of March 4, the Russian army attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone strike. A man walking down the street was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.  

In the morning, Russian troops attacked a resident of Beryslav with a drone. The occupiers dropped an explosive device on the 55-year-old man as he was walking down the street

- the statement said.

The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs. He was taken to the hospital, the OVA said. 

Addendum 

On March 3, the Russian military shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Russian shells damaged nine multi-storey buildings, 16 private houses, administrative buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions, a bakery, and outbuildings. One person was killed. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kherson Oblast
Beryslav
Kherson
