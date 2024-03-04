Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: there is a victim

On the morning of March 4, the Russian army attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone strike. A man walking down the street was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked a resident of Beryslav with a drone. The occupiers dropped an explosive device on the 55-year-old man as he was walking down the street - the statement said.

The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs. He was taken to the hospital, the OVA said.

Addendum

On March 3, the Russian military shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Russian shells damaged nine multi-storey buildings, 16 private houses, administrative buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions, a bakery, and outbuildings. One person was killed.