Russians attacked an educational institution in the center of Kherson and wounded a woman with a drone

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 170 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5582 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10520 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17178 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15298 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13200 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11773 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14255 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18858 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82472 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5616 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10539 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17200 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12453 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15278 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23750 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180594 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123924 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240096 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

Russians attacked an educational institution in the center of Kherson and wounded a woman with a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Russian military attacked an educational institution in Kherson, damaging the building. Also, an occupier's drone wounded a 26-year-old girl in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Russians attacked an educational institution in the center of Kherson and wounded a woman with a drone

Russian military attacked an educational institution today at noon and wounded a 26-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson, the Kherson OVA reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At noon, the Russian military attacked one of the educational institutions in the center of Kherson. As a result of the attack, the building was damaged. The facade, roof were damaged, and windows were broken there," the report says.

Information regarding casualties, as indicated, was not received.

Separately, according to the OVA, around 12:30, the Russian military attacked a girl with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson - a 26-year-old Kherson resident received an explosive injury and concussion, she was provided with medical assistance.

Addition

Over the past day in the region, as reported by the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, the Russian military shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cellular tower, an outbuilding, a gas station, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 5 people were injured, the head of the OVA reported.

The Kherson police reported that over the past day, due to enemy attacks, three rescuers were also injured, and in total - 8 injured per day.

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson