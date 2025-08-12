Russians attacked an educational institution in the center of Kherson and wounded a woman with a drone

Russian military attacked an educational institution today at noon and wounded a 26-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson, the Kherson OVA reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At noon, the Russian military attacked one of the educational institutions in the center of Kherson. As a result of the attack, the building was damaged. The facade, roof were damaged, and windows were broken there," the report says.

Information regarding casualties, as indicated, was not received.

Separately, according to the OVA, around 12:30, the Russian military attacked a girl with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson - a 26-year-old Kherson resident received an explosive injury and concussion, she was provided with medical assistance.

Addition

Over the past day in the region, as reported by the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, the Russian military shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cellular tower, an outbuilding, a gas station, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 5 people were injured, the head of the OVA reported.

The Kherson police reported that over the past day, due to enemy attacks, three rescuers were also injured, and in total - 8 injured per day.