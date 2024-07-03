$41.340.03
Russians attack two communities with kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26811 views

Russian forces attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones, damaging cars and setting fire to a wheat field, but no casualties were reported.

On Monday, July 2, at 15:00 and 19:45, the Russian army attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with FPV kamikaze drones. As a result, two cars were damaged. One of the cars burned down completely and a wheat field caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No one was injured. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details  [1

Also, at 18:09 and 18:15, the waters of the Kutsurub community were attacked by FPV kamikaze drones.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
