Russians attack police with a drone in Kharkiv region: two injured

Two policemen were injured by a hostile drone in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

"At 14:00, two police officers were injured in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community, as a result of an enemy drone-based munition," the RMA reported.

As noted, also received damage to a company car.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day the occupiers used 14 Shahed UAVs, 6 KABs, and a missile strike against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

In particular, according to information from the regional prosecutor's office, Russian troops dropped three KABs on Zolochiv, injuring two people, including a child.