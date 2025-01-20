Russians attack police with a drone in Kharkiv region: two injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105921 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104847 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112843 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105179 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103923 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113550 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117050 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 92170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120913 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 68034 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 77785 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 57833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138528 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140408 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160651 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 57833 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 77785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120913 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142021 views
Russians attack police with a drone in Kharkiv region: two injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28990 views

In the village of Osynove, Kupiansk community, two police officers were injured by an enemy drone. The attack also damaged a police car.

Two policemen were injured by a hostile drone in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At 14:00, two police officers were injured in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community, as a result of an enemy drone-based munition," the RMA reported.

As noted, also received damage to a company car.

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day the occupiers used 14 Shahed UAVs, 6 KABs, and a missile strike against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

In particular, according to information from the regional prosecutor's office, Russian troops dropped three KABs on Zolochiv, injuring two people, including a child.

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

