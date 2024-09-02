Russians attack Kherson region: 52-year-old man wounded

On Monday, September 2, Russian troops attacked the village of Kindiyka in the Kherson region. A 52-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

A 52-year-old man was wounded during another shelling of Kindiivka - Mrochko said.

According to him, man went to the doctors on his own, who diagnosed him with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg.

Recall

In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, two people were injured by hostile shelling after 13:00. A man born in 1964 and a woman born in 1968 sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical aid.