Russians attack Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the JFO said that the Russians struck Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of Belgorod.
Details
No information on casualties has been received so far. The inspection of the impact sites is ongoing.
