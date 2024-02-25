Russians attack Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles

Russians strike in Kharkiv district. Preliminary: with S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod, said the head of the JFO Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Occupants strike in Kharkiv district. Previously: Russian army fires S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod Syniehubov wrote.

No information on casualties has been received so far. The inspection of the impact sites is ongoing.

