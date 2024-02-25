Russians attack Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40892 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 159416 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94838 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238890 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253380 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372543 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 159419 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333215 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273348 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27985 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40245 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34793 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97601 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104278 views
Russians attack Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 131130 views

The head of the JFO said that the Russians struck Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of Belgorod.

Russians attack Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles

Russians strike in Kharkiv district. Preliminary: with S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod, said the head of the JFO Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

Occupants strike in Kharkiv district. Previously: Russian army fires S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod

Syniehubov wrote.

No information on casualties has been received so far. The inspection of the impact sites is ongoing.

Shelling by Russian invaders: about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were damaged, a 44-year-old volunteer was wounded25.02.24, 11:40 • 23598 views

War
S-300 missile system
Kharkiv
