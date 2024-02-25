Shelling by Russian invaders: about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were damaged, a 44-year-old volunteer was wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41890 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163989 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97137 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 338887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277133 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205177 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239700 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253592 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159697 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 163990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 338888 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277134 views
Shelling by Russian invaders: about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were damaged, a 44-year-old volunteer was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23598 views

Russian shelling damaged about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, wounding a 44-year-old volunteer.

Shelling by Russian invaders: about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were damaged, a 44-year-old volunteer was wounded

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has been shelling Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers and MLRS. A 44-year-old volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling, a pig farm outbuilding burned down in Vovchansk community, killing 23 animals; 5 residential buildings were damaged in Velykoburlutsk community; there were hits in Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district and in Kupyansk.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

  Around 13:00, as a result of shelling of Petropavlivka village , a 44-year-old volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized in a medical facility  

- the statement said.

According to the official data, a private house was damaged in of the town of Kupyansk. Kupyansk, a private household was damaged during the shelling by MLRS.

In the village of Lyman, Vovchansk community, a pig farm outbuilding with an area of 600 m² burned down as a result of hostile MLRS shelling. It is known that 23 animals died; however, 52 animals were saved.

In the village of Prykolotne, as a result of shelling by two UAVs, the warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged.

As a result of a strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, hits were recorded on the outskirts of the settlement.

In Hryhorivka village of Velykoburlutska community , as a result of hostile attacks by the UAF, a shop building was destroyed, 5 residential buildings, the former village council building, a kindergarten building, and the Ukrposhta building were damaged. There were no casualties.

Recall

The Russian army fired missiles at the railway station in Konstantinovtsy, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure such as a church, residential buildings, and schools.

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region were left without electricity after a Russian drone damaged a power line.

Ihor Telezhnikov

