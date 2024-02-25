Shelling by Russian invaders: about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were damaged, a 44-year-old volunteer was wounded

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has been shelling Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers and MLRS. A 44-year-old volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling, a pig farm outbuilding burned down in Vovchansk community, killing 23 animals; 5 residential buildings were damaged in Velykoburlutsk community; there were hits in Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district and in Kupyansk.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Around 13:00, as a result of shelling of Petropavlivka village , a 44-year-old volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized in a medical facility - the statement said.

According to the official data, a private house was damaged in of the town of Kupyansk. Kupyansk, a private household was damaged during the shelling by MLRS.

In the village of Lyman, Vovchansk community, a pig farm outbuilding with an area of 600 m² burned down as a result of hostile MLRS shelling. It is known that 23 animals died; however, 52 animals were saved.

In the village of Prykolotne, as a result of shelling by two UAVs, the warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged.

As a result of a strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, hits were recorded on the outskirts of the settlement.

In Hryhorivka village of Velykoburlutska community , as a result of hostile attacks by the UAF, a shop building was destroyed, 5 residential buildings, the former village council building, a kindergarten building, and the Ukrposhta building were damaged. There were no casualties.

Recall

The Russian army fired missiles at the railway station in Konstantinovtsy, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure such as a church, residential buildings, and schools.

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region were left without electricity after a Russian drone damaged a power line.