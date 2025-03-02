Russians attack Kharkiv region with bombs: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants attacked Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and MLRS, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. A 51-year-old man in Petropavlivka was injured in the attack.
Over the past day, on March 1, Russian troops massively shelled Kharkiv region using guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems. One person was injured in the attacks.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
March 2 04:37 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Turove village. As a result of the hit of 1 MRLS on the open territory on the outskirts of the village, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged
Also on the evening of March 1, an FPV drone hit two residential buildings in the village of Zolochiv. At about 21:30, the drone's wreckage fell near Balakliya, and a few minutes later, a kamikaze drone “Geranium” damaged a high-voltage power line in the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv community. Restoration work is ongoing.
According to Syniehubov, Kozacha Lopan in Dergachiv community also came under enemy fire, damaging a private house. In Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, a 51-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone. He was hospitalized.
In addition, as a result of Russian attacks, UAV fragments fell in the villages of Malyi Burluk and Tsyrkuny, as well as a guided aerial bomb in the village of Staryi Saltiv. Earlier, in the morning of March 1, the occupiers shelled a nine-story building in Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district, with multiple rocket launchers.
The strike caused a fire, but fortunately there were no casualties. As for the situation at the front, according to Syniehubov, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Siversky and Kramatorsk sectors yesterday.
At the same time, in the Kupyansk sector, Russians attacked three times near Novoosynove and Zahryzove, but suffered losses and retreated.
Russian troops fired 20 drones on the outskirts of Kharkiv the day before, attacking a power plant, a residential area, and a civilian enterprise, most of them shot down.