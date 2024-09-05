Russians attack a village in Chernihiv region: a woman is wounded

Russian troops shelled a village in Semenivska community in Chernihiv region with artillery, causing fires in houses, a 55-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today, around 14:00, Russians shelled a village in Semenivka community. They fired at the village from artillery. Houses were burning. A 55-year-old woman was wounded - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the police provided the victim with first aid and took her to a medical facility.

Enemy is shelling border area of Chernihiv region: in one village out of 70 houses only one remained intact, two people evacuated in 24 hours