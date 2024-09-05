ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Enemy is shelling border area of Chernihiv region: in one village out of 70 houses only one remained intact, two people evacuated in 24 hours

Enemy is shelling border area of Chernihiv region: in one village out of 70 houses only one remained intact, two people evacuated in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21764 views

The enemy struck numerous times at Semenivka community, damaging 6 houses and 11 outbuildings. Elderly residents were evacuated from the border villages, and modular houses were set up for temporary housing.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops conducted numerous strikes in Semenivka district yesterday, attacking four communities in total. Two elderly residents were evacuated from the border villages overnight. Modular houses have been set up as temporary housing for the evacuees. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the region, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, the enemy once again struck numerous times at Semenivka community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district in Chernihiv region. The shelling in the border village damaged 6 houses and 11 outbuildings. An elderly couple, an 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, asked the police to evacuate the village, the Chernihiv police said.

Police, together with local authorities, reportedly evacuated two pensioners from the border.

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, the deputy head of the RSA, Dmytro Sinenko, visited Semenivka and Novhorod-Siverska communities, which suffer the most from constant Russian shelling. "The enemy is constantly terrorizing local residents, burning down their homes with its weapons - for example, in Baranivka in Semenivka district, only one house out of 70 remained intact," Chaus said in Telegram.

"Together with the local authorities, the State Emergency Service and the police, we analyzed security threats and worked to solve key problems: evacuating residents to safer areas, providing them with housing and other support. On this day alone, two elderly residents were urgently evacuated from one of the border villages," he said.

According to him, there are currently opportunities to accommodate evacuees in a number of settlements in the same communities at a greater distance from the border with Russia. Donors were also involved in organizing temporary housing: 13 modular houses were installed in the Semenivka community and people are already moving in.

According to the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook, Russians shelled four border communities in Chernihiv Oblast during the day on September 4: border guards counted 48 explosions in total:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: three explosions, allegedly an explosive device dropped from a UAV, and eight explosions, allegedly FPV drones in the village of Hremiak; seven explosions, allegedly cannon artillery in the direction of the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda. 
  • Semenivska community: five explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Bleshnya village; seven explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Zarichchya village. 
  • Snovska community: one explosion, allegedly an explosive device dropped from a UAV, one explosion, allegedly an FPV drone, and nine explosions, allegedly a 120 mm mortar in the direction of Yeline village; two explosions, allegedly an FPV drone in the direction of Khrinivka village; three explosions, allegedly an FPV drone in the direction of Zhovid village. 
  • Horodnyanska community: two explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Senkivka village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Falling enemy debris caused a fire on the outskirts of Chernihiv03.09.24, 01:31 • 24188 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

