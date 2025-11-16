Russians are massively switching to fast food, restaurant attendance is falling - CPD

$42.060.00
06:56 PM • 9452 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
04:59 PM • 17945 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
04:36 PM • 19045 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42880 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 26058 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 34843 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48003 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45153 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42169 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53172 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in KharkivVideoNovember 16, 12:33 PM • 12966 views
Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuriesNovember 16, 01:00 PM • 5184 views
Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine to start in January 2026 - ZelenskyyNovember 16, 01:11 PM • 4186 views
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhotoNovember 16, 03:21 PM • 6416 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood05:20 PM • 6038 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42878 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 48897 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 85671 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 57999 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Britney Spears
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Warsaw
Iceland
Kherson Oblast
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 968 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 28373 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 37021 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 52700 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Film

Russians are massively switching to fast food, restaurant attendance is falling - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

In Russia, there is a decrease in attendance at restaurants and bars, while the demand for fast food and ready-made meals from stores is growing. This is an indicator of the systemic weakening of the Russian economy due to a decrease in purchasing power and high inflation.

Russians are massively switching to fast food, restaurant attendance is falling - CPD

Despite official data on "income growth," Russia is experiencing a steady decline in restaurant and bar attendance and an increase in demand for fast food and ready-made meals from grocery stores. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in January-October 2025, the number of fast food orders in the Russian Federation increased by 7%, while in restaurants and bars it decreased by 1%. In Moscow, this trend is even more noticeable: restaurant attendance fell by 5%, while fast food grew by 3%.

The decline in real purchasing power, high inflation, rising food and service prices, falling retail sales, and expensive loans are forcing Russians to save even on food.

- noted in the CPD.

They add that the shift of Russians to cheaper food formats is another indicator of the systemic weakening of the Russian economy amid the ongoing war and tightening sanctions.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian authorities are preparing the population for a sharp deterioration in living standards due to a record budget deficit, which in 2025 will reach 5.74 trillion rubles.

Russia's economy enters a phase of prolonged decline: companies cut costs and postpone investments - SZR05.11.25, 16:26 • 5021 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomyNews of the World