Despite official data on "income growth," Russia is experiencing a steady decline in restaurant and bar attendance and an increase in demand for fast food and ready-made meals from grocery stores. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

It is noted that in January-October 2025, the number of fast food orders in the Russian Federation increased by 7%, while in restaurants and bars it decreased by 1%. In Moscow, this trend is even more noticeable: restaurant attendance fell by 5%, while fast food grew by 3%.

The decline in real purchasing power, high inflation, rising food and service prices, falling retail sales, and expensive loans are forcing Russians to save even on food. - noted in the CPD.

They add that the shift of Russians to cheaper food formats is another indicator of the systemic weakening of the Russian economy amid the ongoing war and tightening sanctions.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian authorities are preparing the population for a sharp deterioration in living standards due to a record budget deficit, which in 2025 will reach 5.74 trillion rubles.

