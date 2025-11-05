ukenru
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11268 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12902 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15922 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21220 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 20068 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20159 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17668 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34530 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32437 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54206 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Russia's economy enters a phase of prolonged decline: companies cut costs and postpone investments - SZR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

38.9% of enterprises reported payment delays, 34% recorded a decrease in demand, and 32.4% experienced a shortage of working capital.

Russia's economy enters a phase of prolonged decline: companies cut costs and postpone investments - SZR

The economy of the aggressor country is entering a phase of prolonged decline: companies are increasingly reporting financial difficulties, cutting costs, and postponing investments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by Ukrainian foreign intelligence, according to the results of the third quarter of 2025, the main problems for businesses were non-payments by counterparties, falling demand, and a lack of working capital.

38.9% of enterprises reported payment delays from partners – compared to 25% a year earlier. A decrease in demand for products and services is recorded by 34% of companies (in Q2 – 30%), and a shortage of working capital – by 32.4%. 15% of respondents experienced logistical difficulties, whereas only a few months ago there were only 10% – reported the SZR.

- reported the SZR.

They added that most Russian enterprises are responding to the crisis by cutting costs. Thus, 68% of companies are taking "optimization" measures, mainly reducing administrative expenses (80%) and service costs (37%). Another 15% have cut investment programs, postponing any expansion plans.

Recall

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that residents of Russian villages, especially in regions bordering Ukraine, are entering the winter season with despair due to rising firewood prices and a lack of assistance from the authorities.

At the same time, timber is readily sent to the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
Heating
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine