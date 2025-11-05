The economy of the aggressor country is entering a phase of prolonged decline: companies are increasingly reporting financial difficulties, cutting costs, and postponing investments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by Ukrainian foreign intelligence, according to the results of the third quarter of 2025, the main problems for businesses were non-payments by counterparties, falling demand, and a lack of working capital.

38.9% of enterprises reported payment delays from partners – compared to 25% a year earlier. A decrease in demand for products and services is recorded by 34% of companies (in Q2 – 30%), and a shortage of working capital – by 32.4%. 15% of respondents experienced logistical difficulties, whereas only a few months ago there were only 10% – reported the SZR. - reported the SZR.

They added that most Russian enterprises are responding to the crisis by cutting costs. Thus, 68% of companies are taking "optimization" measures, mainly reducing administrative expenses (80%) and service costs (37%). Another 15% have cut investment programs, postponing any expansion plans.

Recall

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that residents of Russian villages, especially in regions bordering Ukraine, are entering the winter season with despair due to rising firewood prices and a lack of assistance from the authorities.

At the same time, timber is readily sent to the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.