The enemy is increasingly hitting Ukraine with KABs - KNDISE experts spoke about the features of these munitions

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 60568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 68250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180511 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148978 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197606 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3324 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7152 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13117 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34448 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36281 views
The enemy is increasingly hitting Ukraine with KABs - KNDISE experts spoke about the features of these munitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105044 views

The Russians are increasingly using guided aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules to strike targets from 40-60 kilometers away, repurposing their stockpile of conventional aerial bombs due to limited supplies of expensive missiles.

The enemy is increasingly hitting Ukraine with KABs - KNDISE experts spoke about the features of these munitions

Recently, Russians have been increasingly using guided aerial bombs to strike Ukraine. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained what these Russian-made munitions are and why the enemy has started to prefer strikes with UAVs in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

Missiles and "chessmen" are relatively limited and more materially expensive weapons for the enemy. They are systematically trying to replenish their stocks in various ways, but in general, it is a matter of producing them from scratch. At the same time, the Russians have accumulated tens of thousands of aircraft bombs in their warehouses, which can be used to equip frontline aircraft

- experts say. 

KIISE experts clarify that modern guided aircraft bombs are expensive to produce and use, so Russians minimally modernize and use conventional aircraft bombs.

The so-called UMPCs, or universal planning and correction modules, are attached to the bombs in stockpiles. From the structures studied in parts and fragments, as well as illustrative materials on the Internet, we can conclude that the technology is quite simple: the bomb is fixed at several points to the module, suspended from an aircraft that drops it in flight, and such a planning munition with the UMPC control module flies 40-60 kilometers away and hits targets. Traditionally, this type of weapon, as well as all other types of Russian munitions, uses foreign microelectronics

 - explain the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts add that it is only possible to effectively counteract the KABs by working proactively, shooting down enemy aircraft and by striking at airfields and ammunition depots.

Russians use parts similar to those used in household fans in the production of aircraft bombs - Ruvin17.01.24, 17:24 • 156494 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
