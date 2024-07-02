The enemy is increasingly hitting Ukraine with KABs - KNDISE experts spoke about the features of these munitions

Recently, Russians have been increasingly using guided aerial bombs to strike Ukraine. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained what these Russian-made munitions are and why the enemy has started to prefer strikes with UAVs in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Missiles and "chessmen" are relatively limited and more materially expensive weapons for the enemy. They are systematically trying to replenish their stocks in various ways, but in general, it is a matter of producing them from scratch. At the same time, the Russians have accumulated tens of thousands of aircraft bombs in their warehouses, which can be used to equip frontline aircraft - experts say.

KIISE experts clarify that modern guided aircraft bombs are expensive to produce and use, so Russians minimally modernize and use conventional aircraft bombs.

The so-called UMPCs, or universal planning and correction modules, are attached to the bombs in stockpiles. From the structures studied in parts and fragments, as well as illustrative materials on the Internet, we can conclude that the technology is quite simple: the bomb is fixed at several points to the module, suspended from an aircraft that drops it in flight, and such a planning munition with the UMPC control module flies 40-60 kilometers away and hits targets. Traditionally, this type of weapon, as well as all other types of Russian munitions, uses foreign microelectronics - explain the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts add that it is only possible to effectively counteract the KABs by working proactively, shooting down enemy aircraft and by striking at airfields and ammunition depots.

