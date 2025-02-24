Russian troops strike at Sloviansk: one dead and destruction

The Russian army attacked Sloviansk , two explosions occurred, at least 1 person was killed. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Around 4 pm, 2 explosions occurred in the city. It is known for sure that 1 person was killed, but the final number of victims may be higher - Filashkin said.

The head of the RMA personally inspected the hit sites and ordered to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible and provide the necessary assistance to the victims.

All responsible services are working on site.

