No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 21, 05:00 AM • 20226 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 31261 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 45063 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 45435 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 64815 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 75522 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 60272 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 55888 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
September 19, 04:30 PM • 49086 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka: one killed and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On September 21, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, using barrel artillery and an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed, three more were wounded, and infrastructure was damaged.

Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka: one killed and wounded

On Sunday, September 21, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing and injuring people. This was reported by Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers used barrel artillery for the attack and attacked with an FPV drone.

As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed – she sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Another person was injured while driving in a car due to a drone strike. Also, as a result of artillery shelling, two more residents of the city were injured. They independently sought medical help at a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka.

In addition to human casualties, significant destruction of civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Recall

On Saturday, September 20, Russian occupiers attacked Poltava region. An enemy UAV hit a residential building, causing a fire covering an area of 60 square meters.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Kostiantynivka