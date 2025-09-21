Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka: one killed and wounded

On Sunday, September 21, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing and injuring people. This was reported by Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers used barrel artillery for the attack and attacked with an FPV drone.

As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed – she sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Another person was injured while driving in a car due to a drone strike. Also, as a result of artillery shelling, two more residents of the city were injured. They independently sought medical help at a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka.

In addition to human casualties, significant destruction of civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Recall

On Saturday, September 20, Russian occupiers attacked Poltava region. An enemy UAV hit a residential building, causing a fire covering an area of 60 square meters.