Russian troops shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, blackouts occur

On the afternoon of January 12, Russian troops shelled Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result, the power grid was damaged and there are blackouts. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the shelling damaged the power grid.

The area is partially without electricity - about 22,900 metering points are cut off. Emergency repair work is already underway. We will inform about the power supply to consumers additionally - emphasizes Mrochko.

Later, he added that power engineers reported significant damage to the power grid in Dniprovsky district.

Due to the power outage caused by enemy shelling, the movement of electric vehicles in the city is temporarily restricted.

The routes will not run along I. Kulyk Street. There are still 10 trolleybuses on the lines that run on shortened routes: 4 - 1, 8 - 2, 9 - 4, 11- 1, 12- 2.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians shelled 47 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one dead and two wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged.