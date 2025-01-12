ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132858 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132709 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Russian troops shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, blackouts occur

Russian troops shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, blackouts occur

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30851 views

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, damaging the power grid. About 22,900 metering points were de-energized, and the movement of electric vehicles was restricted.

On the afternoon of January 12, Russian troops shelled Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result, the power grid was damaged and there are blackouts. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the shelling damaged the power grid.

The area is partially without electricity - about 22,900 metering points are cut off. Emergency repair work is already underway. We will inform about the power supply to consumers additionally

- emphasizes Mrochko.

Later, he added that power engineers reported significant damage to the power grid in Dniprovsky district.

Due to the power outage caused by enemy shelling, the movement of electric vehicles in the city is temporarily restricted.

The routes will not run along I. Kulyk Street. There are still 10 trolleybuses on the lines that run on shortened routes: 4 - 1, 8 - 2, 9 - 4, 11- 1, 12- 2.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians shelled 47 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one dead and two wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged.

