Russian troops shelled energy workers in Zaporizhzhia region

On Sunday, June 22, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army shelled a team of energy workers while they were performing emergency restoration work. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo".

Details

It is noted that while performing emergency restoration work, the "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" team came under fire from Russian occupation forces. Fortunately, the energy workers were not injured, but the aerial lift was damaged.

Our specialists were working in the area close to the contact line, eliminating damage to power grids caused by enemy attacks. They were unable to complete the work - the rashists launched another strike - said the head of the company Andrii Stasevskyi.

The company added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion due to Russian military aggression, two company employees have died and 13 have been injured while performing their official duties in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

On the night of June 21, 2025, Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack. In the Kremenchuk district, hits on energy infrastructure were recorded, and one person sustained moderately severe injuries.

On the night of June 15, Russia launched a massive attack on Poltava region, Kremenchuk. Hits on energy and agricultural infrastructure were recorded, and houses were damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a spit in the face of all international community attempts to stop the war.