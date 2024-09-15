Russian troops shell Donetsk region: one killed, three wounded

During the day, enemy shelling in Donetsk region claimed the life of one civilian. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on September 14, one local resident was killed in terrorist attacks in Tsukuryno, Donetsk region. Three other people were injured as a result of hostilities in the region.

Note: This data does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

