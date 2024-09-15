Russian troops shell Donetsk region: one killed, three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One civilian was killed in Tsukuryno, Donetsk region, as a result of hostile shelling over the last day. Three more people were wounded in the region, said the head of the Donetsk RMA.
During the day, enemy shelling in Donetsk region claimed the life of one civilian. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, on September 14, one local resident was killed in terrorist attacks in Tsukuryno, Donetsk region. Three other people were injured as a result of hostilities in the region.
Note: This data does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Russians fired 14 times at settlements in Donetsk region: one killed and three wounded11.09.24, 10:14 • 16879 views