Russians fired 14 times at settlements in Donetsk region: one killed and three wounded

The Russian army fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region yesterday, on September 10, killing one local resident and wounding three others. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 10, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Hnativka. 3 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 11 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. Private sector was shelled in Kurakhove; 2 people died in Hirnyk. In Kryvorizka community 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dobropillia, 1 person was wounded, 11 houses, 2 enterprises, an administrative building and a social facility were damaged. In Myrnohrad, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. A house was damaged in Torske of the Liman community. In Kostyantynivka, 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. The Toretsk community suffered 4 air strikes with guided bombs.

“In total, Russians fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 1733 people, including 154 children, were evacuated from the frontline,” said Filashkin.

