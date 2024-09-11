At night in Kupyansk, a former house of culture burned down due to Russian shelling

On the night of September 11, the Russian army attacked the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, causing a former house of culture to catch fire. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, at 04:50 in Kupyansk, a former house of culture was burning as a result of tank shelling.

Over the past day, Russians attacked the city with a UAV, damaging a car.

Also on September 10, the village of Kozacha Lopan came under enemy fire. The building of a grain warehouse burned down as a result of the attack.

